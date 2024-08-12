Dr Jitendra Calls For Expediting J&K Lithium Exploration In Inter-Ministerial Meeting

NEW DELHI, Aug 12 : In the Inter-Ministerial meeting of National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) here today, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh raised the issue of J&K Lithium exploration and called for expediting it.

In the 6th Governing Body meeting of NMET, Dr. Jitendra Singh pursued and sought expediting the exploration of Lithium mineral stores in district Reasi which promised a quantum leap in the mining economy as well in overall economic growth of India. He also remarked that the exploration work needs to be fast tracked and all the desired help to be provided to meet the deadline.

Dr Jitendra Singh also referred to the Sapphire park in Kishtwar which had got delayed

Union Secretary Mining, V. L. Kanta Rao assured Dr.Jitendra Singh that lithium exploration work would be expedited and within next few months the results will be visible.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also congratulated Team NMET for record achievement of expenditure of nearly ₹300 crores during last financial year on funding exploration activities in the country. As per its vision, he said “NMET is working hard in catalysing exploration through its various schemes.”

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singhhighlighted the launch of “Critical Mineral Mission” for domestic production, recycling of critical minerals and overseas acquisition of critical mineral assets.

Atomic Energy Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said “NMET will play a very important role in this Mission. I am happy that NMET is promoting critical mineral exploration and it has come up with schemes for exploration of these minerals by involving the private sector into the mining arena. This will boost the morale of the agencies and motivate them to work hard.”

Speaking on the issue of data sharing between GSI and AMD, he assured Mining Minister G. Kishan Reddy that the required support will be provided by DAE and Director, AMD should provide the reports of baseline surveys and non-atomic minerals that have been generated by AMD over the years and are of interest of Ministry of Mines in supporting exploration activities in the country and are helpful in Critical Mineral Mission immediately so that the work can be initiated at the earliest.

Adopting PPP model with early Industry linkage will usher StartUps in the mining sector generating employment and make it sustainable. The Atomic Energy Minister also supported the view of G.Kishan Reddy on promoting startups and MSMEs in the mining sector and use of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in the mining sector. Director, AMD may also look for such advanced techniques in AMD also.

Dr. Jitendra Singh urged all the State Government ministers present here to utilise the opportunities available and NMET as it is providing 100% support for both infrastructure development and funding for mineral exploration projects.

The Minister said we all should come up and submit more mineral exploration projects so that more number of mineral blocks would be available for auction.

G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of Coal and Mines attended the meeting while Satish Chandra Dubey, Minister of State for Coal & Mines, Balvantsinh Rajput; Minister Industries, Micro, Small, and Medium Industries, Cottage, Khadi and Rural Industries, Gujarat ;Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Chhattisgarh ; Kollu Ravindra, Minister of Mines & Geology, Andhra Pradesh, Jogen Mohan, Minister of Mines and Mineral Department, Assam along with senior officials of ministry of coal petroleum were present.