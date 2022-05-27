Dr Jitendra addresses Orientation Workshop for Kashmir Municipal Councillors

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, May 27 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Earth Science; MoS of Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today addressed the Orientation Workshop/Programme on Urban Governance for the Mayors,Municipal Chairpersons, Municipal Councillors and Executives Officers of Urban Local Bodies from the Kashmir division of Jammu & Kashmir. A similar programme for the Mayors,Municipal Chairpersons,Municipal Councillors and Executives Officers of the Jammu division was conducted some time back.

Interacting with the participants, the Minister said, in the last three years Urban Local Bodies(ULBs) of J&K have made significant progress in the implementation of central missions on urban development which specially include PMSVanidhi, Pradhan Mantri Avas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 and National Urban Livelihood Mission.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, elected leaders and officers from ULBs will work as a team to address local concerns for the betterment of state as they are backbone of our democratic system. He also suggested them to work for more effective communication with the community to adapt modern technology on solid waste management, solar energy, sewage treatment and conservation of natural environment in their towns. The Minister added that Jammu and Kashmir is undergoing a process of rapid economic growth wherein ULBs play an important role to enable growth of manufacturing and services with suitable development of municipal infrastructure.

Irashad Ahmad Wani , President MC Hajin, Abdul Karim Dar, President MC Kunzar, Masroor Ahmad Banday, President MC Handwara,. Musarat Nissar, President MC Sopora, Mehraj-ud Din Dar, President MC Budgam, Muneeb Ahmad, President MC Kulgam, Shri Manzoor Ahmad Khan, President MC Tral, Shri Wali Mohammad Wani, I/C Chief Ex. Officer MC Bandipora, Imtiyazu ul Haq , Executive Officer MC Baramulla, Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Executive Officer MC Wattergam, Suhail Ahmad Malik, Executive Officer MC Bijbehara, Mohammad Irfan Wani, Executive Officer MC Devsar, Mir Tafveer Mehmood, Executive Officer MC Pahalgam, Tareeq Hassan Lone, I/C Executive Officer MC Mattan, Nazeer Ahmad Dar, I/C Executive Officer MC Budqam, Farooq Ahmad Rather, I/C Executive Officer MC Handwara took part in today’s deliberations.

Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out that this orientation programme has components and issues under the Government of India Urban Missions and initiatives taken by other cities in the country. These include innovations and adaptation technology under respective mission like SBM 2.0 and Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban transformation) to apply in J&K. The Minister emphasised that it is not only urban department, but initiatives on education, MSME ((Micro Small and Medium Enterprises), Power, PWD etc. have some components which need your attention. He asked the elected representatives to concentrate on our missions and the schemes of state government to find out the areas which are not yet initiated.

The Minister said, it is expected that by 2047 when we achieve 100 years of our independence, states in India will have a common agenda to achieve jobs and income for vast population spared from their rural areas. This means growth of urban areas as engines of economic growth as we have seen in the western part of our country from Gujarat to Tamil Nadu. In this regard our state had 27% urban population in 2011 and this poses a challenge to move towards half way mark of urbanisation which means more attention on and investment in the economic activities in the state. Small and medium towns of J&K will play important role to create economic activities particularly in the areas of processing agro-produce, weaving industry, and development of IT services. These towns will also operate as service centre for rural hinterland.