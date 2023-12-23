Dr Jitendra addresses IIPA National Convention, emphasises citizens’ role in decision making

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Dec 22 : Citizen-centric governance will evolve into an increasing role of citizens in the decision-making process, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said today.

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over in 2014, transparency, accountability and citizen-centricity became the hallmark of the Governance Model, he said.

“The era of working in silos is long over. Government is making maximum use of technology to ensure hassle-free delivery of services to the citizens. Capacity Building Programmes enable us to be ready for that,” he said.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh was addressing the “Dr Rajendra Prasad National Convention” on ‘G20 people centric governance and public policy’, organised by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) here.

Beginning with India’s vaccine success story in January, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the year gone by, with just a week left, witnessed PM Modi’s citizen-centric governance model.

“India’s prestige as a Space power was well-established by the flawless landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the virgin South Polar region of Moon,” he said.

Stating that this year has been quite rewarding as India emerged among the frontline nations in the comity of nations, Dr Jitendra Singh said, a series of opinion polls reaffirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerge as the tallest leader in the world.

“With the most majestically planned G20 Summit and the International Year of Millets during the year, it was gratifying that India set the flagship agenda at the international fora,” he said.

Earlier India was not taken seriously, said Dr Jitendra Singh, but now the world has veered around to the agenda set by PM Modi and India at the G20.

“Over 200 meetings of the G20 were held at 65 cities across India during the course of the year. Assuming leadership role on Climate Change, PM Modi stressed on Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment). With the target of Net Zero by the year 2070, as committed by PM Modi, India is well set on course to achieve its staggered emission targets. From issues like Terrorism, Cyber Security to Anti-Corruption, the G20 meetings chaired by India throughout the year have been very successful,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, India today is among the leading 5 or 6 nations in the world using Quantum Technology.

“Our CPGRAMS public grievances portal, DBT and SVAMITVA programmes are cited the world over as technology driven people centric reforms,” he said, adding, “Today the world is ready to be led by India.”