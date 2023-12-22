EODB Govt’s top priority: CS

* Takes stock of preparations for R-Day

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 22: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today said that the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) is a top priority of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the industrial ecosystem in the region.

He made these remarks during an interaction with delegates and participants from various trade and travel bodies in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Government is committed towards Ease of Doing Business (EODB) in its true spirit and has taken slew of measures to promote business in the UT besides providing ease of doing business with the required approvals.

During the interaction, heads and representatives from different tour, travel and industrial bodies presented a spectrum of issues before the Chief Secretary.

Among the topics discussed were regular power supply to industrial units, renewal of licences, registration of hotels to be eased, promotion of virgin tourist destinations in a planned manner, streamlining of registrations.

Hoteliers Club raised the issue of registration of hotels, permission for repairs, industry status, extension of leases.

Houseboat Owners Association while submitting their memorandum raised the issue of renewal of licences, repairs of houseboats, subsidised timber among other things.

KCCI in its demands said that the new destinations should be promoted and developed in a planned manner besides carrying out environmental impact assessment and taking capacity of the area into consideration.

Representatives demanded Gondola Cable Car facility in Sonamarg and Hotel Association of Sonamarg raised the issue of snow clearance machines, fire and emergency vehicles, promotion of winter sports activities among other things.

Chief Secretary gave a patient hearing to the demands of the associations and said that the government will act as a facilitator and will take all stakeholders on board.

Atal Dulloo said that the government is taking promotion of tourism in and across the country very seriously and is taking several initiatives in this direction.

He advised the various bodies that they should partner with the Government in organizing high profile events like the G20 event held this year and another with film industry can be planned. CS encouraged tourism players to be part of FAME events that will have a cascading effect on the arrival of tourists.

Maintaining that government is very keen on the promotion of new tourist destinations in a sustainable manner, Atal Dulloo said that under a comprehensive plan modern day infrastructure and facilities will be made available at few virgin tourist destinations to cater to the huge influx of tourists while taking into account the capacity of the locations.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary held a meeting of the top brass of civil and police administration to take stock of the preparations to be made for the grand celebrations of Republic Day, 2024.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the concerned Divisional administrations to making arrangements beforehand for holdings events in a befitting manner right from the Panchayat level. He called for adding lot of activities before this event to create the right kind of enthusiasm among people. He stressed on adding vibrancy to all the events held right from the Panchayats across the UT.

Dulloo made out that the administration should provide ample time to school children to many rehearsals of performances set to be made by them. He called for providing them every kind of assistance to reach to the venues in this winter season. He even asked for making better arrangements of refreshment for them that is both healthy and hygienic for them.

Regarding the Tableau to be displayed during the main functions at Jammu and Srinagar, the Chief Secretary advised for promoting the themes on the achievements made in Jal Jeevan Mission, Mission Shakti (Education), Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Sports, Swachh Bharat Mission and Nasha Mukht J&K Mission.

The Commissioner Secretary GAD and Divisional Commissioners apprised the meeting about the arrangements to be put in place for smooth conduct of Republic Day celebrations in both the cities. They also assured of making all the arrangements well ahead of time so that the day is observed with gaiety and remarkably all across J&K.