Dr Jitendra Addresses Central, State Information Commissioners; Commends Nearly 100% RTI Disposal

NEW DELHI, Aug 2 : Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh today addressed and later interacted with Central and State Information Commissioners at the 13th Annual General Body Meeting of the “National Federation of Information Commissions of India” (NFICI) at the Central Information Commission headquarters here. Chief Information Commissioner of India, Heeralal Samariya was present on the occasion.

Addressing the annual Meeting, Dr Jitendra Singh appreciated the Central Information Commission’s efforts in increasing efficiency and commended nearly 100 percent disposal of Right to Information (RTI) appeals. He said “NFICI has been instrumental in advancing the cause of the Right to Information Act, 2005.

Ever since Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister in 2014, transparency, accountability and citizen-centric governance have been central to the Government’s model of governance, said the Minister.

Referring to RTI Act as a provision to ensure maximum disclosure and minimum exemptions, consistent with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision of “Maximum Governance Minimum Governance”, Dr Jitendra Singh shared that India’s CPRAMS is now a role model on Grievance Redressal for many other nations of the world who are keen to emulate the same. He shared that the effective time for redressal is as less as 5 days due technology linked solution and flagging of grievances.

Dr. Jitendra Singh directed the Information Commissioners to integrate Artificial Intelligence and new age tools to increase efficiency in public disclosure of Information. The Minister at the same time underscored the importance of Human Intervention by recalling the setting up of the Human Desk to take feedback from citizens after disposal of the grievances.

The Minister reiterated the Modi Govt. driving principle of boosting transparency, Accountability and Citizen Centricity in the working of the Government. During The interaction he also heard the State Information commissioners noted their Grievance and suggestions and assured a positive response to them.

Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled that the CIC got its independent office complex after 2014 when the new Government came, before that CIC was operated from a rented place. In an inspiring message to young officers of CIC, he called them torch bearers and conscience keepers of VISION 2047.

Chief Information Commissioner of India, Heeralal Samariya informed the minister about the steady progress and said the second appeals reaching to the CIC nearly 17000 appeals are disposed of every year.

Secretary CIC, Rashmi Chowdhary informed the Minister about the initiatives taken up by the Information Commissions.