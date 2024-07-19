Dr Jitendra addresses Bangladesh Civil Servants, offers sharing good governance practices

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 18: Addressing a group of Deputy Commissioners from Bangladesh Civil Services attending ‘Special Capacity Building Programme on Public Policy & Governance’ here, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh offered to share good governance practices successfully tried by the Modi Government.

The Minister said, common issues and challenges can be addressed through mutual exchange of best practices and knowledge, says Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh while interacting with 16 Deputy Commissioners from Bangladesh attending ‘Special Capacity Building Prog. on Public Policy & Governance by National Centre of Good Governance at CSOI, New Delhi.

India’s developmental programmes such as PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, CPGRAMS, Swamitva being replicated in Bangladesh and act as role model, says Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said “India and Bangladesh share a profound historical bond, encompassing cultural, linguistic, and civilizational ties. It is heartening to see here bright Senior Civil Servants of Bangladesh attending the Capacity Building program being conducted by the NCGG.” He underscored that India has consistently upheld a relationship of mutual trust, equality, and understanding with Bangladesh. He also recalled that even before India’s independence Bengal has contributed the best of Civil Servants. He highlighted that India and Bangladesh being part of the same subcontinent face similar challenges in terms of geography, resources, climate and culture.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the reforms undertaken in recent decade and assured that they would continue to usher in Citizen centricity and good governance. The Minister expressed satisfaction that our success stories in Geo-Spatial policy, Land record Management and Mapping, door to door delivery of services are being revered by Bangladesh. He also highlighted that PM Awas Yojana is being replicated as Ashrayan Project similarly PM awards for Excellence In Public Administration are also being replicated. The Ayushman Bharat Scheme which is path breaking initiative providing Cashless treatment and ensuring Healthcare for all. Dr, Singh emphasised on the fact that it is the world’s first health insurance scheme that covers pre-existing medical conditions and Citizens can get treated on the very next day of being insured. He also recalled the massive infrastructure boom and mentioned the projects which are in line with a long list of rail connectivity projects, for which both sides signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) extending transit facilities for the movement of Bangladeshi goods to Nepal and Bhutan through the Indian railway network.

On tackling similar set of challenges and increasing collaboration Dr. Jitendra Singh directed to ‘Identify Twin Districts-one from India and Bangladesh which has identical set of problems such as diseases governance issues or topographical challenges and co-operate and exchange best practices.” The Minister highlighted that DBT model and JAM trinity saved millions of people from starvation and reduced leakages and pilferages in the longer run.

National Centre of Good Governance organised a one-week long Capacity building programme for Deputy Commissioners on the request of Bangladesh which has shown keen interest In India’s development journey and more specifically the schemes and reforms brought in the last decade. Till Now 2270 civil servants of Bangladesh have been trained by NCGG. V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG, DG, NCGG; Amitabh Ranjan, registrar IIPA were also present on the occasion.