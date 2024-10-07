Dr Harleen of GMC-J bags UK’s Manager Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: In a mega global event held in India and London simultaneously on the occasion of announcement of “Manager Awards” and relaunch of “Manager” (Global Edition), one of UK’s oldest management magazines, Dr Harleen Kaur , Professor of Microbiology GMC Jammu was honored for her outstanding performance, dedication, innovation and selfless service during Covid pandemic while performing her duties in conducting RT-PCR Tests on Covid patients.

During The pandemic, she demonstrated highest level of selfless service towards the society and had to battle for her life twice while doing her duties. The awards were announced in a function held at Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The event was graced by a galaxy of distinguished speakers from all over India and London including Dr Prakash Nanda, former Foreign Affairs Editor of Times of India; Rakesh Sharma, President of Indian News Paper Society (INS) and former publisher of Hindustan Times; Dr. Dinesh Tyagi, former Director of Finance Ministry Government of India; Rajesh Mohopatra, former Editor Press Trust of India; Prof David Waite from London andHerem Raval CEO Global Business School Spain.

The event included Hybrid Seminar consisting of 3 plenary sessions with speakers from India and UK. It was organized in association with Kilax Ltd UK. Briefing about the magazine, Mr Das said the magazine was launched in 1947 and the “Manager” award can be traced to the legacy of the Institute of Administrative Management, the oldest management institute in the UK which was founded in 1915 in the middle of the first world war and had inspired professional, business managers and administrators all over the world.

The prizes were distributed by Ravi Karan Sahu, Cabinet Minister of Madhya Pradesh Government.