Dr Farooq calls All Party Meeting on Monday; Says except BJP all parties invited

Srinagar, Aug 18: National Conference (NC) president, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday called an All Party Meeting on Monday over this recent decision of Election Commission of India (ECI) to allow non locals to vote in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah said that the All Party Meeting will be held at his Gupkar residence on Monday (11:00 AM) to discuss the latest ECI decision.

He said that all the parties except Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been invited to discuss future course of action.

Pertinently, PDP president earlier in a day had said that she contacted Dr Farooq and asked him to call an All Party Meeting to discuss future course of action.

Notably, the Election Commission has allowed non locals, living ordinarily in J&K to cast votes in the Union Territory. (KNO)