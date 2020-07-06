Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda takes over as DG RHS, Railway Board

NEW DELHI: Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda has taken over as Director General Railway Health Services (DG RHS) Railway Board, the apex post of the Health Department in the Railway Board.

Prior to this, Dr Nanda was serving as Principal Chief Medical Director, Southern Railway where he was instrumental in implementing e-Procurement of medicines and surgicals for the zone. Under his stewardship, the Medical Department completed the e-Procurement and ensured equitable distribution to all divisions, an official release here said.(AGENCIES)