Dr Bharat Bhushan reinstated, posted CEO, J&K IWMP

JAMMU: J&K Govt today reinstated a senior KAS officer and former Managing Director J&K SC, ST and OBC Development Corporation who was placed under suspension in September last year.

An order issued from the General Administration Department (GAD) reads “Dr Bharat Bhushan, KAS, the then Managing Director, J&K SC, ST and OBC Development Corporation, placed under suspension vide Government Order No.906-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 29.09.2020 and attached in the General Administration Department.

The period of his suspension shall be decided on the conclusion of the case.

Consequent upon his reinstatement, Dr. Bharat Bhushan, KAS is posted as Chief Executive Officer, Integrated Watershed Management Program, relieving Mohammad Rafi, KAS, Director, Libraries, J&K of the additional charge of the post”.