Dr Ashutosh clarifies on enhancement of PG seats in various courses in GMC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 15: Principal, Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, Dr Ashutosh Gupta has clarified on the issue of enhancement of PG seats in Medicine and Paediatrics Departments.

Dr Gupta maintained that the process of enhancement of MD seats by the National Medical Commission (NMC) is under progress as on 15th of March 2024 and there is no mention of any rejection of any kind anywhere.

He said the process of enhancement of post graduate seats is done in five steps. “In first step, there is a scrutiny of applications at various levels and as per our knowledge more than one thousand PG seats enhancement applications including ours have been submitted by medical colleges across the country. After first scrutiny, only those colleges where the application are completed in all aspects are permitted and others are communicated in case of any shortcomings,” he added.

The Principal GMC Jammu said, “In the second step, the formal compliance is sought from medical colleges and in the third step after the institution submits the deficiencies, a review of deficiency/compliance is done by NMC followed by the fourth step wherein the final decision is taken by the NMC and the result is published”.

Dr Gupta said as per the official information available with their office, their application is at stage 1 wherein it is under review as evident from the NMC portal. “NMC has no where mentioned in its website that application of GMC Jammu regarding enhancement of PG seats has been rejected,” he maintained.