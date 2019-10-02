Dr Amit Vaid among 55 get National Healthcare Excellence Award

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 2: Dr Amit Vaid of Jammu among 55 others have been awarded the prestigious National Healthcare Excellence Award 2019 by the Praxis Media for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategies for the growth of the healthcare sector with vision and inspiration.

Dr Amit Vaid was awarded as Best Aesthetic Cosmetologist in Jammu and Kashmir. The event was graced by elite panel of guests and dignitaries, who included Chetan Chauhan, former Indian cricketer and Cabinet Minister in UP Government, Honourary Brigadier Dr Anil Kohli, former President , Dental Council of India.

With this year’s theme being ` Aim, Believe, Achieve’ , the awards were presented to around 55 winners at five different levels. The winners were selected after an elaborate and meticulous selection process, which included inviting nominations from the potential nominees, substantial research and surveys, collation of feedback and opinions, screening based on pre-determined judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel.

The National Healthcare Excellence Awards are presented every year by India’s leading media and marketing group, Praxis Media to celebrate and recognize those achievers, innovators and leaders of the healthcare sector for their commitment to excellence, best practices and innovative strategies for the continuing development of the healthcare sector.