DPIIT Imparts Training To Officers For The Adoption Of PMG Portal In The UT

Project monitoring & supervision to get strengthened: Secretary Planning

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 25: Team of Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT), GoI today imparted online training to the Nodal officers of all districts & departments of J&K for enabling the UT to monitor its Projects through the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) Portal.

Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring Department, Dr. Raghav Langer chaired the meeting aimed at strengthening of Project monitoring mechanism for UT sector projects.

Pertinent to mention that the Government has already constituted UT level Project Monitoring Committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary for accelerating the pace of execution of key Infrastructure Projects in the UT, with an anticipated investment of Rs. 10 cr or more. UT PMG team has been mandated to help to expedite issues, resolution, regulatory bottlenecks & fast tracking of approvals/clearance of UT projects under various sectors.

Secretary Planning, who is also the Member Secretary of the Committee apprised during the training session that various flagship/iconic projects of GoI are already being monitored on the Central PMG portal, which has been highly beneficial in timely resolution of issues esp those pertaining to different line agencies & where inter-departmental coordination is required.

Adoption of this portal for UT projects will provide a common interactive platform to various implementing agencies on real time basis for expediting completions. Dr Langer reiterated the importance of the tool and mentioned that supervisory authorities are able to keep track of project milestones to prevent time/cost overruns. Provision of dashboard alerts, auto pushing of emails etc are already integrated in the system; apart from self generated PERT/Gantt charts to monitor project progress.

He said that Chief Secretary J&K has issued strict instructions to all departments/agencies to ensure timely execution of works.

Central PMG portal has been one of the key reasons for the turnaround in infrastructure sector and timely completions of projects of more than 500 cr, by the line agencies of GoI handling varied sectors like transport & highways, ports & shipping, power, urban development, health & family welfare, tourism, telecommunications & IT services etc. Presently 7155 issues pertaining to 2290 central projects are being monitored by Government of India on the PMG portal with a project value of more than Rs 66 lakh crores.