DPC Of School Education Deptt Promotes, Regularizes 4000 Incharge Headmasters And Equivalent

SRINAGAR, MAY 16: The School Education Department today conducted a Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting for regularization of Incharge Headmasters and equivalent, which was pending for more than 11 years.

Around 4000 Headmasters shall be benefitted by the regularization/ promotion, which include both retired and serving.

The DPC meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

The meeting was attended by Ashok Kumar Sharma, Director School Education Jammu; Tassaduq Hussain Mir, Director School Education Kashmir; Naseer Ahmad Wani, Special Secretary, School Education Department; Rakesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, Finance Department; Amit Vermani, Additional Secretary, General Administration Department; Masood Ahmad Wani, Deputy Secretary, School Education Department; Mohammad Amin, Deputy Secretary, Finance Department and Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, Nodal Officer HRM (SED),