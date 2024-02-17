DPAP to serve all communities irrespective of their religion:Azad

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 16: Asserting that several political parties are creating communal divide in the society for the vote bank, former J&K Chief Minister and chairman DPAP, Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that his party serves all the communities, irrespective of their caste or religion.

Addressing a party workers’ convention at Sunderbani in district Rajouri, today, Azad emphasized the importance of unity among the people of all the communities. He underscored the need to ensure victory in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Concluding his five-day tour of Rajouri and Poonch, DPAP leader expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response received during his public meetings, citing people’s trust in the party’s track record of governance at both the state and national levels.

Azad pledged to redouble efforts if elected, reaffirming DPAP’s commitment to serving all communities, irrespective of religion or caste. He said, despite being approached by different political parties with offers for a Rajya Sabha seat, he made the conscious decision to prioritize serving his constituents and returned to his homeland.

Former Chief Minister articulated a comprehensive vision for development, promising to prioritize the establishment of colleges, the improvement of roads and healthcare infrastructure, and the creation of job opportunities.

Azad emphasized that his party took a stand against the land eviction order, advocating fiercely for the rights of the affected communities. He personally met the Governor and the Home Minister, ultimately halting the bulldozers.

“Only I fought against revocation of Article 370 in Parliament contrasting his vocal opposition with the silence of other political entities,” Azad said adding that some parties only believe in befooling people. Azad emphasized the importance of electing leaders based on their track record of tangible accomplishments and their commitment to future progress, rather than engaging in religious politics.

Among others who were present in the meeting included- GM Saroori, RS Chib, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Anita Thakur, Salman Nizami, Sunita Arora, Riyaz Naz, Arun Sharma, BP Singh and others.