SRINAGAR, Apr 22: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Monday announced its candidate from Srinagar parliamentary constituency.
As per the press statement issued here, Amir Ahmed Bhat, District President of DPAP has been announced as the party candidate from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.
The decision was taken in a meeting headed by Party’s President Ghulam Nabi Azad.
DPAP Announces Candidate From Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat
