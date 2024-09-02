‘Double Engine’ Govt To Drive Jammu And Kashmir Vision At 2047: Dr Jitendra

JAMMU, Sept 2 : Addressing a BJP press conference here today, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh laid out the ambitious Vision J&K @2047, and said “Double Engine Government will drive Vision J&K @2047” describing it as an integral part of Vision India @2047 envisaged by PM Narendra Modi.

Speaking against the backdrop of the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, Dr. Jitendra Singh hailed this as a landmark development, noting that for the first time in a decade, J&K will witness assembly elections—a realization of the region’s vibrant democratic aspirations.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh termed this electoral event as a “seminal step in the history of India,” attributing the progress to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Since PM Modi’s tenure began on May 26, 2014, Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled that several revolutionary steps have been taken at the national level, which have had a significant positive impact at the regional level as well. He emphasized that PM Modi has effectively “unshackled India from age-old restrictions.”

With militancy in J&K now in its final phase and Zilla Parishads being established for the first time since independence, Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the transformation in local self-governing institutions. Despite the implementation of the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments decades ago, J&K remained an exception due to previous leaders’ ulterior motives and vested interests. The abrogation of Article 370, he noted, was a crucial step in this transformation.

Dr. Jitendra Singh outlined how Vision 2047 would impact both globally and domestically, stressing that while we view 2047 through the prism of 2024, many current concepts will become obsolete. He drew a parallel with the advent of television in the 1950s, which transformed US presidential politics in 1960 and compared this to India’s current standing among the world’s leading nations, a status he attributed to PM Modi’s leadership.

Dr. Jitendra Singh asserted that the “Double Engine Government” at both the Centre and in J&K will be a boon, focusing on three key areas of transformation: a) Democratisation of Democratic Institutions: Revamping and expanding democratic processes.b) Governance Through Self-Governance: Enhancing local self-governance and administrative efficiency. c) Development by Exploring Unexplored Sectors: Unlocking new development opportunities, such as the innovative Agri-Startup through Aroma Mission, which has created employment and entrepreneurial avenues for thousands of youths in the region.

He recalled past inefficiencies in local governance and electoral processes, such as the election of representatives with minimal vote share. Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted his opposition to this practice in Parliament and proposed to establish a minimum threshold for electoral representation.

Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that in the past five years, historic changes have led to blooming democratic aspirations and a stable, peaceful J&K. He pointed out that overall voter turnout in recent Lok Sabha elections was nearly 60%, almost matching the national average. He underscored the importance of J&K’s integration into the mainstream.

The Minister lauded the CPGRAMS model for grievance redressal, which ensures a nearly 97-98 percent disposal rate. He also mentioned technological advancements, such as drone mapping for farmers, which are empowering local communities.

Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled PM Modi’s announcement from the Red Fort about eliminating the interview process to ensure equal opportunity, a reform that was only implemented in J&K after Governor’s rule. He also highlighted the shift to self-attestation, reducing bureaucratic hurdles for ease of governance.

Addressing the potential for development, Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that despite J&K’s wealth of natural resources, development was stymied by unexplored sectors. He cited the Shahpur-Kandi project, which had been stalled for years but is now on track due to special efforts and PM Modi’s priority. He also predicted that Kishtwar will emerge as a power hub for North India, addressing previous neglect of projects like Rattle.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised India’s remarkable achievements under PM Modi’s leadership, including rising to the 3rd leading startup destination globally, a significant increase in the number of StartUps, and improved rankings in the Global Innovation Index. He highlighted India’s transition from being among the fragile five economies in 2005 to now being in the top five, with expectations to rise further.

Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded by affirming that with the continued patronage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP Chief Minister in the state, the “Double Engine Government” holds promise for J&K to play a pivotal role in India’s future growth story and the realisation of Vision India @2047.