DoP should strive for 25 cr postal savings accounts: Ravi Shankar Prasad

NEW DELHI, Oct 15: Union Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said the Department of Posts should strive for 25 crore postal savings accounts from the current 17 crore in coming years and should make efforts to link the same with the accounts of India Post Payments Bank for achieving the goal of financial inclusion.

Speaking at an event of National Postal Week Celebrations here, the Minister urged the department to enhance considerably postal insurance accounts.

He said 3.05 crore insurance accounts in a population of 130 crore is unacceptable. He said that Postal Department should come forward to forge partnership with global companies and the administrative issues, if any, would be resolved amicably.

Mr Prasad asked the senior officials to work on a set of special stamps on Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram) in the wake of successful informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping due to its historic significance.

He also directed the department of posts to organize a special letter writing competition on Bapu as a tribute to 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, besides coming out with a set of stamps on unsung heroes of freedom movement and particularly of those imprisoned in Cellular Jail in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

India Post is celebrating National Postal Week from October 9, which is celebrated as World Post Day, to October 15. (UNI)