Doors of Kedarnath Temple to open on May 6

DEHRADUN, Mar 1: Come May 6, Kedarnath Dham, the abode of Lord Shiva in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, will open its doors for the pilgrims, to have darshan of the fifth Jyotirlinga of Shiva, the deity of death and time.

After traditional Vedic rituals and worship, the date of opening of the doors of Lord Kedarnath was finalised in the Omkareshwar Temple, Ukhimath the winter seat of Baba Kedarnath on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Tuesday.

The date was announced according to the calendar calculation, in presence of Haq Hakukdhari, Vedpathi, temple committee official and Teerth Purohit.

On the evening of May 2, the Doli called Doli Guptkashi of Baba Kedarnath will leave for Kedar Dham, it will reach Phata on May 3, Gaurikund on May 4 and finally the Kedarnath Dham on May 5, after night rest. On the morning of May 6, at 0625 hrs, the doors will be opened for the devotees.

These dates were fixed by Rawal Bhimashankar Linga of Kedarnath, Dharmadhikari Omkareshwar Shukla, priests and Vedapaths, after looking at Panchang.

Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay, Vice President Kishore Panwar, Members Ashutosh Dimri, Srinivas Posti and Bhaskar Dimri, officers of the temple committee, including Girish Chandra Deoli, Rajkumar Nautiyal, RC Tiwari, Rakesh Semwal and Harish Gaur, besides Kedarnath MLA Manoj Rawat, were present on the occasion. (Agencies)