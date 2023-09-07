Doodhpathri Gets Connected To Telecom Network; Long Pending Demand Of Locals Met

DC Budgam inaugurates Telecom towers of JIO at Doodhpathri

BUDGAM, Sept 7: In a major development, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, Akshay Labroo today inaugurated the first-ever cellular network connectivity at famous Tourist destination, Doodhpathri. The telecom towers have been installed by JIO at Doodhpatri.

SSP Budgam, Al- Tahir Gillani; Director NIFT, Javed Ahmad; Jio company UT Head, Shehzan Hamid; ADDC, Dr Akramullah Tak; CEO DDA, Nargis Fatima Tak; SDM, Khansahab Tariq Ahmad were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the cellular connectivity which was a long pending demand at such a beautiful tourist destination is indeed a much required achievement for the district administration and all other stakeholders.

The DC said that the network facility will not only help in promoting this destination as one of the best tourists spots in J&K but will also enhance the livelihood opportunity for the locals at this destination.

Expressing his happiness over this development, the DC expressed his gratitude to Jio company, Tourism department, Forest department and all other stakeholders for their support in ensuring installation of the twin towers at Doodhpathri in shortest possible time.

He said that the LG Administration is committed to develop Doodhpathri and other tourist spots including Yousmarg and Tosamaidaan in Budgam as Tourism hubs not only in Kashmir but all across the country and all efforts are afoot to develop tourist related facilities.

The DC said that the network facility will prove as a major development in changing the overall tourism scenario of this tourist spot.

He further said that the District Administration Budgam has also invited NIFT Srinagar to provide designing support for development of Tourist shelters, selfie points, beautification of traditional Doks at the spot. Efforts are on to ensure development of Additional toilet blocks, cafeteria and parking facility at Doodhpathri.

He said that as many as 8 lac tourist visited Doodhpathri during last season, however, this year, the number of tourist footfall has been recorded as 14 lac so far.

SSP Budgam, Al- Tahir Gillani who also spoke on the occasion, said that the destination sans network facility was a cause of concern for all, however, the issue stands addressed now and will prove a game changer for its tourism potential.