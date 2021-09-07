Don’t fall prey to Pak machination, false propaganda: DGP to people

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 7: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today had an extensive tour of Srinagar and reviewed the ground situation of the city. He also reviewed security and deployment arrangements.

The DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IGP CRPF Charu Sinha, DIG Central Kashmir, Amit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary and other senior officers.

During the tour, the DGP visited Mominabad, Parimpora, Qamarwari, Eidgah, Soura, Lal Bazar, Molvi Stop, Dargah, Nishat and Hyderpora and interacted with the officers and jawans of CAPF and J&K Police deployed on law and order duties.

DGP said that every measure enforced by JK Police and other security forces is aimed to safeguard the lives of the people and added that special restraint shown by police and security forces and very responsible conduct of the local people especially youth is highly appreciated.

DGP advised the people not to fall prey to the Pak machination and malicious and false propaganda aimed to vitiating the environment here.

He said that J&K has already suffered death and destruction at the hands of enemies of peace and brotherhood and elements inimical to the interests of the people and the nation.

The senior officers of CAPF and Zonal SSP of Srinagar city briefed the DGP about their deployments and shared their experiences and said that markets are open, normal business activities is going on, traffic is playing normally and internet is being released.

Meanwhile, under the the National e-Governance Plan, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh formally inaugurated e-office at Police Headquarters here today. ADGPs, T Namgyal, MK Sinha, Danesh Rana, IGP (CIV) PHQ, Alok Kumar, AIGs of Police Headquarter and other senior officers were present at the launch function of e-office.

The DGP J&K while inaugurating the project said that Police Headquarters would also start working in online mode from today and added that it would improve efficiency in office working and service delivery mechanisms. He said that the project is aimed to improve productivity, quality and increase the transparency in working.

The DGP directed the officers to implement the e-office and make optimum use of the technology driven system to ensure quick disposal of the files. Various issues with regard to the functioning of e-office were also discussed on the occasion. He directed the officers to identify the areas which can be improved.