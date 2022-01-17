Donatekart partners with Mzaalo

Mumbai, Jan 17: India’s Leading Crowdfunding Platform, Donatekart has partnered with Mzaalo, a block chain-based gamified video streaming platform to create a positive social impact across the nation.

This collaboration allows Mzaalo users to watch premium content and earn reward coins without having to pay any subscription fee. The platform gratifies the time and attention of users by allowing them to redeem their earned coins for Donatekart vouchers and make an impact in the lives of thousands.

The simple act of watching their favourite content will now allow the audience to make a difference. Anil Kumar Reddy, CEO & Co-founder, Donatekart says, Donatekart has always worked towards making a social impact ever since its inception and our partnership with Mzaalo is a great opportunity to reach out to more people in need. Since we’re a tech for good company, we’re constantly thinking about innovative ways in which we can use technology for social good, and with our partnership with Mzaalo, it’s fascinating to see how users can now make a difference just by watching content on the Mzaalo platform.

Vikram Tanna, COO, Mzaalo commented on the partnership, We feel privileged to have such a wonderful opportunity to make a difference to people’s lives by leveraging our block chain based entertainment ecosystem. Through our partnership with Donatekart, we would like to extend support to the cause by enabling our users to make a contribution? (UNI)