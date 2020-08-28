Donald Trump accepts Republican Party’s nomination for President re-election

Washington, Aug 28: US President Donald Trump accepted the Republican Party’s nomination for reelection in a speech from the White House South Lawn on Thursday night.

At Republican National Convention president Trump said “My fellow Americans, tonight, with a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism, I proudly accept this nomination for President of the United States,” USA Today reported

President at convention declared himself all that stands between Americans and the disaster he claimed his “weak” Democratic rival would bring if he wins on November 3.

“This election will decide whether we save the American Dream,” Trump said. ”

Attacking his democratic rival he said “Joe Biden is not a savior of America’s soul. He’s the destroyer of America’s jobs and given the chance, he’ll be the destroyer of American greatness.”

Protesters gathered outside the White House with the intention to disrupt his outdoor speech delivered before a crowd of more than 1,000 people, most of whom were not wearing masks or maintaining social distance.

Trump will have a contest with former US Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in coming November 3 election.

(UNI)