Domestic air traffic touches new single-day high; crosses 4.71 lakh passengers

NEW DELHI, Apr 22: Domestic air traffic touched a new single-day high of 4,71,751 passengers on Sunday, according to official data.

The traffic on Sunday was more than 14 per cent higher than the average pre-Covid count of 3,98,579.

On April 21, the total number of domestic air passengers stood at 4,71,751 and the number of flights was 6,128, as per the data from the civil aviation ministry.