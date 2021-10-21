Dogra Rulers not given their due place in history: Dr Karan Singh

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Oct 21: Former Sadr-e-Riasat and veteran Congress leader, Dr Karan Singh today said that the great Dogra Rulers have not received their due place in the history.

Speaking on the occasion of the birthday celebrations of the founder of Dogra Rule, Maharaja Gulab Singh Amar Mahal here today Dr Karan Singh said that the Dogras in general and the Dogra Rulers in particular, have not received their due place in the history. He regretted that Dogra history has been misplaced and the present Government must add few chapters of Dogra rulers and their contributions in the curriculum at school and college levels.

Recalling that it was Maharaja Gulab Singh and his Dogra troops, from Jammu and Himachal Pradesh, who conquered Gilgit and Ladakh at great cost sacrificing thousands of lives thus founding the State of Jammu and Kashmir which at 84,000 Sq miles was the largest Indian State during the British period. Maharaj’a General, great Dogra Zorawar Singh extended the boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir up to Tibbet and China after moving through under extreme hostile weather conditions.

Dr Karan Singh, who is Chairman Trustee, J&K Dharmarth Trust, also visited Sri Raghunath Mandir this morning and paid homage at temples in the complex. He also performed the Puranahuti of the Yagya being held in the memory of Maharaja Gulab Singh on his birth anniversary.

Another function was held at SMGS Hospital where Medical Superintendent, Dr Dara Singh, President Kshatriya Sansad (J&K) M S Katoch, Dy Supt Dr Rakesh and other staff paid floral tributes to the great Maharaja. On this occasion, a special Dengue Ward was also inaugurated in the SMGS Hospital by the Principal, GMC, Dr Shashi Sharma Sudan.