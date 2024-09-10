Doda saw return of peace, fast development under Modi Govt: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 9: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh said here today that the Doda region saw return of peace and fast track development over the last 10 years under the Modi Government.

Addressing a series of meetings in the upper reaches of Marmat area in Doda Assembly constituency in support of the BJP candidate Shakti Raj Parihar, Dr Jitendra Singh said, for almost 30 years, Doda was in news headlines mainly for incidents of terrorism and militant encounters. For the first time, he said, there is return of peace in the region and people are able to live their life and attend to their business in a normal manner.

Similarly, said Dr Jitendra Singh, Doda which was traditionally known for communal harmony suffered erosion of its composite cultural ethos because of the divisive politics of Congress and it is for the first time that PM Narendra Modi has introduced a culture of equal share for all. Looking up at the hills, he pointed out to the audience and said, 10 years back, all these hamlets were made of Kucha walls and Kucha houses, whereas today I cannot see a single Kucha house and every single house built on the remotest hills can be seen from a distance as a Pucca house. This, he said, is the miracle of PM Awas Yojna which has reached the remotest and the farthest area of every region.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the assessment of development of the last 10 years can be made from the network of roads which has today connected each and every village in the farthest hilly points. He said, the new National Highway 244 is being constructed through the Marmat area which also includes his native village of Kalota. He recalled that this is the region where at one point of time, many of the natives would not get to see a motor vehicle all through their lifetime whereas now the new generation will be exposed to the advantages of modern national highways which will in turn generate business, revenue and employment.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, when BJP is elected in the upcoming Assembly elections in J&K, its Government will continue the development journey undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Union Territory. He said the BJP’s sole agenda is equitable and fast-paced development of all regions of Jammu and Kashmir. “Only BJP can ensure all-round development of J&K’, without any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed or region”, he stated.

The Minister lashed out at the Opposition, saying they have been pursuing the politics of division, and they don’t have any concrete policies for the development of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, this election will be a fight between the development agenda of BJP and vote bank politics of the Opposition. “These parties have been promoting nepotism and corruption, whereas BJP gave a transparent and merit-based governance”, he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised the importance of electing capable leaders who can effectively represent the region’s interests. He highlighted the BJP’s commitment to promoting development, growth, and inclusivity in Jammu and Kashmir. “The people of Doda have consistently shown faith in the BJP’s vision for a prosperous and united India,” Dr. Jitendra Singh said.

“I urge the voters to once again extend their support to BJP candidate Shakti Raj Parihar, who will work tirelessly to address the region’s challenges and opportunities.” The Minister also touched upon the various development initiatives undertaken by the central Government in Jammu and Kashmir, including infrastructure development, healthcare, and education. He assured the audience that the BJP would continue to work towards the betterment of the region.