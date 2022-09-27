Doda Police booked notorious drug peddler Sadam Hussain @ Sanam Poonchi under PSA 

Doda: In a statement issued by Doda Police, it was told that a notorious drug Peddler namely Sadam Hussain Zargar @ SANAM POONCHI son of Ali Mohd Zargar resident of Chinote, Bhaderwah has been booked and lodged in District Jail Bhaderwah under the provisions of illicit trafficking in narcotics drugs and psychotropic substance Act, 1988 for his repeated involvement in possession and transportation of Narcotics drugs.

Worth to mention here that said drug Peddler was involved in many offences related to NDPS Act which includes FIR No. 200/2019 registered against him on 26-07-2019 at Police Station Gandhi Nagar Jammu and FIR No. 132/2022 registered on 15-08-2022 at Police Station Bhaderwah. He was serious threat to youths of the locality by way of getting them involved in consuming as well as selling drugs and spoiling their career as well as health.

Doda Police is acting tough against the drug peddlers and making strenuous efforts to eradicate drug menace from the society and so far (36) cases have been registered against (40) drug peddlers during the current year. Moreover 32 drug peddlers were also detained under preventive custody.