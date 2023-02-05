J&K | Doda People Express Concern After Cracks Appeared In Some Houses

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Feb 5: The people of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir have been facing tough times as they were compelled to evacuate their residences after some houses developed cracks due to land subsidence in the area.

A local resident said that the team of geologists who visited them on Friday have not disclosed the cause behind the unfortunate incident and urged Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha to allocate land so that they can construct a safer place for themselves and their families.

“A team of geologists visited here yesterday and took the samples after conducting the survey. The results of the survey are yet to arrive, they have not even said anything to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM),” the local said.

“I only request the L-G to allot some place for the people who have lost their houses. Even the allotted land would work, we will construct something for survival,” he added.