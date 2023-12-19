Doda-Jammu Subsidised Helicopter Service Takes Flight

DODA, Dec 19: In a significant development to facilitate travel in winters, the subsidised helicopter service from Doda to Jammu took off today.

The inaugural ceremony, held at the District Police Line in Doda, was graced by Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh and SSP Abdul Qayoom. Notably, three passengers from Doda were among the first to experience this convenient mode of transportation to Jammu.

Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, in presence of SSP Doda, spearheaded the formal ceremony. Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Ashfaq Khanji, designated as the nodal officer, will oversee the operations of the helicopter service. The service provider, Global Vectra Pvt Ltd from Mumbai, has been chosen to manage this crucial transport link.

The DC Doda, addressing the media, emphasized the significance of the helicopter service, especially for passengers requiring emergency or time-sensitive travel to reach their destination. The aerial option aims to be an efficient alternative to the lengthy 180 km road journey, reducing travel time significantly. The government-subsidized service is priced at Rs 2500 per person, making it an affordable and accessible means of transportation for the public. This move not only improves connectivity but also opens up opportunities for tourism, particularly during the winter season, when certain regions face accessibility challenges.