Doctors should prescribe generic medicine to help poor patients: Prakash Javadekar

PUNE, Mar 7: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that doctors should prescribe generic medicines to help poor people.

Except for complicated diseases where there is need for specific formulas, for other ailments the use of generic medicine should be encouraged.

Speaking on the occasion of 3rd Jan Aushadhi Diwas in Pune he announced to start a campaign for doctors to popularise the use of generic medicine in the country.

Mr. Javadekar visited a Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Jan Aushdhi Kendra in Kothrud, Pune and attended the Prime Minister’s live telecast interaction from Shillong.

He also interacted with the doctors and beneficiaries at the centre.

Mr. Javadekar said that the Prime Minister has launched the world’s biggest Health Insurance scheme which is helping 50 crore Indians.

The cost of medicines at these Jan Aushadhi stores is 60 to 70 per cent cheaper than market price. The prices of over 500 medicines have been reduced.

He further said that even the major operations like heart stent and Knee replacement can be done at much lesser cost under this scheme. This scheme has reduced the cost of medicines so much that people call it Modi’s shop of cheap medicines.

The scheme which started with only 100 Kendras has now 7500 Kendras. Jammu and Kashmir has become the First state to give free health services to residents irrespective of their income, said the Minister.

The country has 50,000 wellness centres now which provide facilities like Yoga and exercise training etc. soon there will be 1.5 lakh such centres, he added.

He pointed out that, due to the Prime Minister’s vision these generic medicines are now available in various places and people are taking advantage of it. (AGECIES)