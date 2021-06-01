Doctors in Delhi Hospitals observe ‘Black Day’ against Ramdev for his remark regarding allopathy

NEW DELHI : Resident doctors in Delhi hospitals have been observing ‘Black Day’ against yoga guru Ramdev for his alleged “derogatory and distasteful statements” against allopathic doctors and modern medicine.

Doctors in the hospitals of the national capital like Safdarjung, AIIMS, Hindu Rao among others have participated in the nationwide protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FoRDA) India.

As a mark of protest, doctors, especially the resident doctors of several hospitals tied black ribbons on their forearm or pinned up a black ribbon on their shirt.

So far the protest has been observed silently across the hospitals in the national capital on Tuesday. The doctors associations have reiterated that the protest will not hamper patient care.

Dr Manish, President, Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), Safdarjung Hospital said, “Our protest is against Ramdev who made a derogatory statement against the medical fraternity. And, he made such a statement at a time when the entire country is fighting against the pandemic and doctors/ healthcare workers are doing everything to save lives. Many doctors have lost their lives while treating COVID patients. This is completely unacceptable.”

Doctors who participated in the protest questioned Baba Ramdev why he is speaking against the vaccination and treatment policy of the country.

AIIMS RDA President Dr Amandeep said, “We have gathered here to protest against Ramdev. He is creating a divide among people regarding allopathy and modern medicine. All doctors are hurt by his statement. He is repeatedly saying against modern medicine and those COVID warriors who have lost their lives while treating patients. It is surprising that even after his repeated misinformation no action has been taken against him by the government.”

The doctors called out for “Unconditional public apology” from Baba Ramdev or action against him under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. (Agency)