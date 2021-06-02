Doctors Association Kashmir calls on Lt Governor

SRINAGAR: A delegation of Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The delegation lead by its President Dr. M. Yousuf Tak submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to risk allowances to all doctors, caderisation, and engagement of dental surgeons.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegation, assured them that all their genuine issues would be looked into meticulously for their early redressal.

The Lt Governor appreciated the doctors’ fraternity for their tireless efforts in the fight against Covid pandemic.

He also lauded the selfless and dedicated services of Dr. Owais H Dar, General Secretary, DAK who despite of being under quarantine due to Covid-19 served the patients through online consultation.

Doctors and other Medical practitioners must inform and encourage people to adopt safe practices and follow Covid appropriate behaviour, besides making them aware of Do’s and Dont’s of Covid-19 to break the chain of transmission, observed the Lt Governor.

Other members of the delegation including Dr. M. Ashraf, Dr. Arshad H Trag, and Dr. Imtiyaz Maqbool Banday were also present during the interaction.