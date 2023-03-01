DMA Issues Avalanche Warning In 2 Kashmir Districts

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, March 1: Authorities in Kashmir valley on Wednesday issued an avalanche warning over the higher reaches of Kupwara and Bandipora districts, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) today issued a “low danger” level avalanche warning likely to occur above 2600 metres over Kupwara district in next 24 hours.

Avalanche with “medium danger” Level is likely to occur above 2500 metres over north Kashmir district of Bandipora in next 24 hours.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.