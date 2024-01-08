DM Samba Orders Police Verification, Disclosure Of Details Of Tenants And Hired Persons

SAMBA, Jan 8: District Magistrate, Samba Abhishek Sharma, by virtue of powers vested under section 144 of CPC, 1, has ordered all landlord(s), landowner(s) owner(s) of properties, owner(s) of business establishment, attorney holder(s), person(s) in charge of properties in any capacity (hereafter called as owners) located in jurisdiction of district Samba, to mandatory disclose details of outsiders working in Industries/ construction companies/ business establishments/ domestic helpers/ tenants (commercial and agricultural) after proper police verification.

All owners shall after the issuance of this order and within ten days of letting/ sub-letting/ renting out his/her/ their premises/ house / business establishment or part thereof to any tenant(s) as per the prescribed Declaration Form, to be signed by both the owner(s) and the tenant(s), to the concerned Police Station, either in person of by registered post addressed to the concerned Station House Officer (SHO).

The owners who have already let / sub-let/ rented out their house(s)/ business establishment or part(s) thereof to any tenant(s) on any date prior to the Issuance of this order, shall within ten days after-the issuance of this order, submit without fail the detailed particulars of the outsider(s) working in Industries/ construction companies/business establishment / domestic helpers/tenants (commercial and agricultural) as per the declaration form to the concerned Police Station.

It is clarified that individuals relating to all arrangements of letting or sub-letting the property like Paying Guest, Tenants (Commercial and Agricultural) etc. shall also be covered by this order.

Owners who have allowed Jhuggi’s in their lands shall also be required to disclose the details as per the declaration form.

Every SHO in district Samba shall conduct verification of outsiders working In Industries/ construction companies / business establishment / domestic helpers/tenants (commercial & agricultural) and also maintain a separate register for such purpose.

Every Tehsildar, through the Institution of Lambardar, Chowkddar and through PRI Members shall disseminate the information about this order and the need for mandatory disclosure of details of outsiders especially in border villages.

Any person found violating the aforementioned order shall be dealt with, in accordance with law. Since it is not possible to serve the order individually, it is being issued ex-parte. Sr. Superintendent of Police, Samba shall ensure enforcement of said order in letter and spirit.

The order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months from the date of its issuance, If not withdrawn or rescinded earlier.