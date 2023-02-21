DM Bans Transportation Of Bovines From Jammu District Without Permission

JAMMU, Feb 21: District Magistrate Jammu, Avny Lavasa, in exercise of the powers vested under Section 144 Cr. P.C has ordered that no Bovine animals such as Cow, Buffalo, Oxen, Bulls, Calves etc be transported from District Jammu to other Districts, except with written permission from District Magistrate or Addl. District Magistrate, Jammu under certain conditions imposed by this office, from time to time.

The order shall come into force with an immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months from date of its issue or till the order is rescinded whichever be earlier.