Diwali epitomizes enlightenment and blissfulness

Puran Chand Sharma

One and all are awaiting festival of Diwali across the Nation. Every year it is celebrated with great pomp and show. There is a perceptible current of enthusiasm and ecstasy in the social behaviour of the people. The festival commands wider acceptance, recognition and veneration all over the country. Navigating through the annals of our spiritual scriptures we find that the whole gamut of population of the country got unified in extending warm welcome to Mata Sita, Shree Rama, Shree Lakshmana and their accomplices on their return from fourteen years exile to Ayodhya after killing and razing to the ground the most powerful and tyrannical empire of Ravana in Lanka together with other cohorts of his Clan. The grateful masses beautifully decorated their houses by traditional things and lighting of lamps. At that critical juncture Ravana’s empire was fountainhead of well knit and very strong network of terrorism in the entire world of that era. He had subjugated even the Godly forces along with powerful worldly monarchs. No one dared to challenge him for his inhuman and demonical acts. His resources, war skills, weaponry, warriors, spiritual and physical power, Lord Shiva’s special boons had made him invincible. He had become too haughty and conceited throwing all morals, ethos and ethics to the winds. Humanity was at the lowest ebb. Smooth sailing for normal life on earth was grossly imperilled. He was eliminating the saner and enlightened segment of the society by virtue of his brute power and diabolical strategy. Mighty Ravan was assaulting and destroying the Gurukuls and Rishi Ashrams together with learned Gurus in order to decimate the Sanatan Sanskriti. This is how the extreme terror of a ferocious and immoral monarch became instrumental in the incarnation of Shree Ram in Treta Yug as a divine emancipator from the situation of no return.

Auspicious festival of Diwali provides us an opportunity to introspect as to how all segments of society got organized under the divine command of Shree Ram for uprooting and annihilating the mighty Ravana’s Empire of injustice and absolute high handedness. We pray and worship Shree Ram but exhibit laxity in following his teachings, principles and morals diligently lived by him on this planet. Just for a humble reminder and enlightenment it is deemed fit to highlight few salient features of his inspirational life story.

* Vishwamitter, a leading and influential Rishi, a spiritual scientist of that era, appeared in the court of Chakarvarti King Dashratha of Ayodhya and asked for Rama and Lakshmana to be trained in his Ashram for launching a decisive assault on the barbaric king of demons, Ravana. Dashratha was perplexed and reluctant but had to obey the Rishi’s command for the sacred cause of entire humanity. On way to the Ashram Sage Vishwamitter showed a heap of bones of hermits, Rishis and spiritual teachers mercilessly killed by demons of cruel Ravana whose pinpointed aim was to decimate the Vedic Sanskriti. The horrible scene moved Rama who instantly took a pledge by raising his hands ” Nishichar biheen karoon mahi, prunn keen bhuj taan” e.i. I shall make the Earth planet perfectly free from the demonical monsters once for all. This was really a herculean task which he accomplished during his exile period in spite of monumental obstacles. At present our country is equally plagued with deadly terrorism which also needs be flattened under a time bound strategy. This would usher in an era of peace, harmony and prosperity.

*Shree Rama humbly proceeded for 14 years exile to preserve the royal prestige of his father. Further we observe that he had the opportunity to avoid excruciating exile when his co- brother Bharata revolted in favour of Ram and made a serious effort to change his mind, return to Ayodhya and hold the reins of power as a King. All the common masses and the members of the Royal family inclusive of Guru Vashistha were on his side and favoured him to adorn the crown. Rama could easily stage the comeback in a royal style but did not buzz a bit. This outstanding selfless act transformed him into Maryada Purshotam.

*During his journey through the forests he met the top brass of self realized Rishis such as Bhardwaja, Attari, Augstaya and many others who had in depth knowledge about the modus operandi of Demons and their extra ordinary powers. They blessed and empowered Rama for the higher destined cause.

*Post killing of Tadka, the intractable female demon, Khar, Dushan and the Sharoopnakha episode, lust driven Ravana deceitfully abducted Mata Sita in absence of Rama and Lakshman. This was the trigger point. Both the brothers commenced comprehensive search operation and with the passage of time and active support of devotees and warriors like Hanuman, Sugreev, Jamawant and Angad and hordes of common masses they could know the whereabouts of Mata Sita in Ashok Vatika, Lanka. All available options were exhausted to avoid the destructive war but in vain, ultimately they launched a decisive blitzkrieg against the demons and killed Ravana on Dussehra and liberated the world from the hydra headed terror of the demons and fulfilled his divine promise.

Lesson, Duty and responsibility as a citizen

*Ravana was far ahead than Rama in resources, Army, warriors, Godly boons and Golden empire but lost the war because of his uncontrolled ego and moral turpitude. This message is equally relevant even today both for ruling and the ruled class.

*Diwali delivers a clear message of living in harmony with nature. Rama treated and respected her as Mother Nature.

*Celebration is special with crackers but exceeding limits would be fatal not only for human beings but all species and entire eco system. We are already confronting her fury in various forms.

*The very idea of Diwali generates a feeling of instant blissfulness and long lasting positive energy.

*Vast chunk of population comprises under privileged people. On this Diwali reach out to them for celebration and liberally share joy and happiness.

* While worshiping together in the evening pray for global harmony and prosperity in the true spirit of Diwali.