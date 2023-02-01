Div Com visits Tirupati Balaji Temple construction site, inspects work

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 1: Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar today visited the construction site of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, Tirupati Balaji Temple on Jammu outskirts in Majeen village and reviewed the provision of basic amenities being made for the upcoming Place of Worship.

The Div Com was accompanied by Senior Superintendent of police, Chandan Kohli; Chief Engineers of Jal Shakti, JPDCL, PWD, concerned Tehsildar, functionaries of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and other concerned officers.

The Div Com inspected the pace of work on the construction of main Temple, accommodation and other allied works.

It was informed that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board will establish a Gurukul/ Veda Pathshala in the temple premises to promote Sanskrit language and Vedic teachings and learning.

The Engineers of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) apprised the Div Com that the construction of main Temple has almost been completed and the finishing work was in progress. The Engineers also apprised the Div Com about the requirement of works to be done by JPDCL.

Responding to the issue of shifting of transmission lines/ poles, the Div Com issued directions to the JPTCL to immediately start the shifting of transmission lines coming in the site.

He also directed JPDCL to create required power infrastructure at the site for providing adequate power supply to the temple area.

Public Works Department was asked to construct approach road and also develop internal road network to provide easy access to the pilgrims, tourists.

Jal Shakti Department was instructed to provide uninterrupted water supply to the Temple.

The Div Com observed that the temple will become a major religious and pilgrimage destination attracting huge tourists, which will give boost to the religious and pilgrimage tourism in the region.