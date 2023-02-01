CS flags off Walkathon to raise public consciousness about paying taxes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 1: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today flagged off a ‘Walkathon’ organised by the State Taxes Department under the theme ‘Ek Kadam Vikas Ki Aur’ for creating awareness about the importance of taxes in the development and progress of the nation.

Around 200 participants from the Finance Department along with students of IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu and University of Jammu walked in solidarity holding placards propagating the significance of billing, e-invoicing, digital payments & E-way bills.

The purpose of the 5 kms walk was to celebrate recent years in terms of revenue collection & compliance as well as to take every step from henceforth towards its accelerating growth. The participants emphasised the fact that this growth is not possible without all stakeholders being the partners in this process.

Dr Mehta, who was the chief guest on the occasion, acknowledged the sustained growth registered in revenue collection by the UT government during the past 3 years. He observed that the growth in collections is higher than the national average, which indicates responsible behaviour of all stakeholders.

The Chief Secretary maintained that those paying their taxes honestly on time are the real builders of the nation. Their contribution towards the growth and development of the nation is direct and well acknowledged. He reminisced that these responsible citizens are the heroes who deserves accolades.

Dr Mehta encouraged the participants including the students to generate awareness among the public about taking authentic invoices and making digital payments. He asked them that the taxes paid by the people are proportionate to the welfare measures taken by the government for them. He also sensitized the businessmen about the link between the payment of taxes and easy access to credit from the financial institutions to them.

Commissioner State Taxes, Rashmi Singh appealed the general public as well as traders to cooperate in their efforts towards compliance with tax rules. She highlighted various short term and long term benefits it has for the citizens at large. She gave out that the Department is alive to the fact of facilitating those filing their taxes responsibly. She said that those resorting to dishonest practices can never be true patriots of the nation.

The officers who took part in this flagging off ceremony also includes Commissioner CGST, H.B Negi; Secretary in Finance, Nitu Gupta; DG Expenditure Finance, PK Bhat; Additional Commissioner (A&E), STD, Namrita Dogra; Additional Commissioner, (TPPAR), STD, Ankita Kar and many other senior officers of the department.