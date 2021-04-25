Div Com visits District Hospital Samba

*Directs for increasing vaccination sites

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 25: Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Dr. Raghav Langer, today visited District Hospital, Samba and inspected the functioning of Covid control room and progress on the upcoming oxygen generation plant.

The Div Com was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Anuradha Gupta. During the visit, he checked the record registers of Covid positive patients in the Covid control room.

While reviewing the functioning of the control room, he rang up to Covid patients kept in home isolation through landline and inquired about their well being and medical support being provided by the on-field surveillance teams including monitoring of oxygen level, body temperature.

The Div Com emphasized that administration and medical staff needs to work coherently and ensure that regular feedback is being taken and recorded by the Covid control room nodal officer.

He laid emphasis upon maintaining a separate record of each covid positive patient and regular follow-up for ensuring that full support is provided to the patients whether in home quarantine or administrative quarantine or under hospital observation.

He also inspected the Oxygen Generation Plant at the District Hospital Samba and directed the concerned to expedite the pace of work and ensure its completion at the earliest so that it could be made functional to cater the demand of oxygen.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner visited border village Madoon of block Rajpura and inspected the Covid vaccination centre and reviewed the vaccination process being carried out.

He enquired about availability of vaccination vials, number of persons vaccinated and any issue regarding smooth conduct of the covid vaccination.

The Div Com stressed upon providing better facilities to the persons coming for vaccination when they are kept under observation rooms. He also exhorted upon all the locals through BDC Chairman and others to get vaccinated at the earliest and ensure 100% saturation.

Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner, Suram Chand Sharma, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Jitender Mishra, Chief Medical officer samba, and other field staff and medical officers also accompanied the Div Com.