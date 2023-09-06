Div Com reviews progress on Jammu City beautification works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting to review the execution of Jammu City beautification Plan.

At the outset, the Div Com reviewed in detail the ongoing works, development projects executed in the city.

The Div Com reviewed the works executed at Bahu Fort premises. CEO JSCL and VC JDA apprised the Div Com that most of the work has been completed while finishing work is in progress

He directed JSCL and JDA to expedite the ongoing works and ensure their completion before the upcoming Navratras.

While reviewing works related to development of roads, the PWD officials apprised the Div Com about the status of blacktopping works in the city.

The Div Com directed PWD to ensure proper maintenance of roads by filling potholes on city roads.

He also reviewed ongoing projects of Jammu Smart City Limited and the CEO Smart City informed about the latest status of blue green projects, development of rotaries etc.

Kumar stressed on proper maintenance of City parks, better sanitation, cutting of branches along the dividers etc.

The Div Com stressed on the importance of maintaining cleanliness and ensuring timely lifting of waste to enhance the overall aesthetics of Jammu city.

Recognising the significance of certain landmarks in Jammu city, the Div Com instructed the concerned authorities to focus on the beautification along the road leading to Jammu University and Bahu Fort area, airport road.

The Floriculture Department was asked to plant flowers in the pots installed at Tawi bridges and to maintain the same.

The Divisional Commissioner underlined the importance of maintaining the infrastructure and ensuring that the city’s thoroughfares are free from obstructions. Additionally, he highlighted the necessity of proper pruning of trees along the roads, followed by their immediate disposal, to prevent traffic congestion.

Highlighting the importance of smooth traffic movement, the Divisional Commissioner directed the officers from National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to expedite the ongoing work on the remaining stretch of the Jammu-Akhnoor Road Project. He stressed the need to ensure that the road is maintained for smooth flow of traffic. The Div Com also stressed on plantation along the road especially under the flyover.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner JMC, Rahul Yadav; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya; Director Tourism, Vivekanand Rai; DFO Social Forestry, VC JDA, Chief Engineer JPDCL, CEO Cantonment Board, besides others.