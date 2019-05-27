Div Com reviews progress on extension of Jammu Airport

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, May 27: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma today convened a meeting with Airport Authorities to review progress extension of Jammu Airport.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Chief Engineer, PWD Nissar Ahmed, ACR Jammu, Chander Parkash, Superintend Engineer, PDD, Karam Chand, and senior functionaries of Airport Authorities.

The officers of Airport Authorities informed the Div Com about the present status of works on extension of Jammu Airport. They informed about the work done so far besides apprising that there is pendency of tree felling, structure removals, land possession and other issues.

The Div Com asked the concerned officers to remove the bottlenecks and expedite the pace of work on this prestigious project for timely completion.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner convened a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division to review the status of land cases of Army, CRPF, BSF and other defence land issues.

The DCs apprised the Div Com of present status of land requisition and acquisition cases in their respective districts. They also informed that preparation of mutations is in progress.

The Div Com sought case wise details of defense land issues and asked the DCs for resolving the pending cases of acquisition and requisition of defense land.

Meanwhile, the Div Com also reviewed construction of bunkers on International Border and exhorted upon the DCs to ensure that this vital work is done expeditiously for timely completion.