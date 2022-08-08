Div Com reviews progress of ongoing Jammu Smart City projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 8: Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar on Monday reviewed the progress of ongoing projects of Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) being executed under the Smart Cities Mission of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) at a meeting of the concerned officers.

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar directed the officials of JSCL to hold meetings with stakeholders to resolve the bottlenecks, if any and to expedite the execution of the ambitious projects.

CEO, JSCL, Rahul Yadav gave a detailed presentation on the status of completed and ongoing projects.

The meeting was attended by additional CEO JSCL, Hitesh Gupta, Project Director Sunil Thusoo, Technical officer to CEO Sham Lal Kapoor, and other officials of JSCL.

The meeting was informed that 45 percent of total projects were completed, while 53 percent projects are in the execution phase and only 2 percent projects are in tendering phase.

“The work in progress for the ambitious projects includes Development of Tawi River front, establishment of Integrated Command & Control Center (ICCC), Road improvement from Dogra Chowk to KC Chowk, construction of Library cum Cafeteria at Mubarak Mandi, Improvement of 23 Street Junction, Development Apsara Road “High Street” Gole Market, Cycle Tracks at five locations, Repository at Kala Kendra, Light & Sound Show at Bahu Fort, Approach Road to Bahu Fort and Rejuvenation of rivers & water bodies”, the meeting was told.

Enquiring about Tawi River Front and Integrated Command & Control Center, the Divisional Commissioner said that the twin projects are crucial for Jammu City and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha is directly monitoring their progress.

He asked JSCL to hold detailed meetings with all stakeholders, including the Government departments to resolve the hindrances and expedite the pace of work for timeline completion of the projects.

Reviewing the status of cafeteria at Mubarak Mandi, the Divisional Commissioner asked the Corporation to maintain highest safety standards while executing the project.

On the improvement of 23 junctions, the Divisional Commissioner directed the JSCL to explore the feasibility of the development of more rotaries across the city to enhance their aesthetic value.

The meeting was also informed that many projects like Cycle tracks at five locations, Light & Sound Show at Bahu Fort and others would be completed in the coming months.