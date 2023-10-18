Div Com reviews periodical revision of Jammu Master Plan 2032

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting to review the periodical revision of Jammu Master Plan 2032.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner, JMC Jammu, Rahul Yadav, Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai; Vice Chairman Jammu Development Authority, Shiv Kumar Gupta, Directors of Industries, Urban Local Bodies, DFOs of Jammu and Samba, Chief Engineer JPDCL, Jal Shakti, Chief Town Planner, Jammu, Chief Town Planner, JDA, FA & CAO JDA and other concerned officers while Deputy Commissioner Jammu and Samba participated through video conferencing.

Technical Committee members participated through video conferencing including Naresh Kumar Dhiman, Chief Planner, TCPO New Delhi, Jit Kumar Gupta, Former Advisor Town Planning, (Retired) PUDA, Jacob Manohar, Associate Town & Country planner, TCPO New Delhi and other members.

The meeting commenced with a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation by the Town and Country Planning Government of New Delhi, meticulously outlining various facets of the Jammu Master Plan (JMP) 2032.

It was informed that Planning area JMP 2032 is encompassing Jammu Municipal Corporation and four Municipal Committees, namely Bari Brahmana, Vijaypur, Bishnah and Gho Manhasa. Furthermore inclusion of identified 93 plus 54 left out villages from being notification and rectification of the boundary of JMP 2032 by coinciding the boundaries of the Revenue Villages at the periphery results an increase in the total planning area, from 652.33 sq km to 778.3 sq km.

The count of villages integrated within the ratified Master Plan boundary now stands at 350, including an additional 54 previously left out of notification, in addition to the 93 villages already approved.

It was informed that the land use survey was successfully completed. To bolster the plan’s effectiveness, surveys related to traffic and transportation, as well as socio-economic aspects, have been outsourced to AIILSG & Sustainable Alternative Private Ltd.

Divisional Commissioner stressed on the prioritization of zones in accordance with their unique requirements. He emphasized the importance of synchronized efforts on zonal development plans and rural development plans to ensure parallel progress across various sectors.

Furthermore, in-depth deliberations held on pivotal matters, with department heads were directed to furnish comprehensive information about ongoing projects and allocate lands for future projects and initiatives.

NHAI and PWD officers were instructed to share the details of all the roads so that the same could be mentioned in map of JMP 2023.

He also urged the prompt submission of the draft master plan, underlining the significance of public participation in offering suggestions and addressing any objections.