Div Com reviews measures to curb drug abuse, narcotic peddling in districts

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today chaired the first meeting of the Divisional Level Committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) to discuss the measures to curb the drug abuse and narcotic trade in the Districts.

During the meeting, the Div Com discussed threadbare various issues related to incidence of drug addiction, areas of concern, age group of addicts, hot spots of drug use and cultivation of illicit poppy, cannabis in the districts of the division.

The concerned Deputy Commissioners apprised about the situation in their respective districts and the measures taken by the district administration to control the drug menace.

The Div Com directed the DCs to constitute the District level Committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), comprising civil and police officers and the representatives from Excise, Education and Health departments, besides District Social Justice Officer, Agriculture Officer, and drug controllers as its members. He also asked them to establish drug rehabilitation Centres in the districts and constitute Tehsil level Committees for destruction of illicit Poppy/cannabis etc.

He instructed the DCs to identify drug prone areas and launch awareness campaigns. He stressed upon all stakeholders to launch a massive awareness campaign across the length and breadth of the districts of the division, involving people from all walks of life including school children, youth, PRIs and the target public.

During the meeting, SSP Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF), Vinay Sharma gave a detailed powerpoint presentation and apprised the members and DCs about the overall scenario of Drug Abuse in J&K and measures taken to curb the menace. He informed that the teams are on job and the percentage of FIRs registrations and seizures of Narcotic Drugs has increased.

The Div Com asked to further step up vigil against drug proliferation, consumption and intensifying awareness against such addictive substances.

He asked DCs of Highway districts to increase efforts and ensure enforcement at Dhabas, Petrol Pumps etc. while DC, SSP Kathua were instructed to keep extra vigil in Lakhanpur area.

He instructed the survey committee to prepare a format for conducting surveys to find out the exact number of drug affected persons and families. He also instructed the DCs to conduct surveys in districts for which proper training would be imparted to the staff by master trainers. The Handholding for conducting survey and training would be done by HOD Psychiatry Department.

The meeting was attended by Excise Commissioner J&K, Pankaj Sharma; Additional DC Jammu, Minga Sherpa; SSP ANTF, Vinay Sharma; Joint Director Information, Sapna Kotwal; Assistant Commissi-oner Revenue Attorney, Rajeev Kumar besides senior officers of Health, Agriculture, Drug Control Organisation, Psychiatry and other concerned, while Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division along with SSPs and other concerned officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.