Inter-school Volleyball competition begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, July 12: An Inter-School Volleyball tournament, organised by 24 Punjab Unit Army’s 84 Brigade Mamoon Cantonment Pathankot, commenced at Government Higher Secondary School, Rajpura, here today.

The tournament is being held under the Operation Sadbhavana Program, wherein students from Government Higher Secondary School Rajpura, Government High School Rajpura, Government High School Sanura, Government High School Sujana and Government High School Malani are participating in the competition.

The first match of the tournament was played between Government High School Sanura and Government High School Sujana in which former emerged the winner by 2-0 sets (25,14 and 25-17), while 2nd match was played between Government High School Rajpura and Government High School Malani wherein Rajpura scripted win over Malani by 3-1 sets.

The semi-finals and final will be played on July 13 & 14 respectively. The tournament is being organised with an aim to to maintain mutual coordination and coordination with the youth of the frontier area,” said an Army official.