Dance competition organised

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: A dance competition was organised by Trinetra Dance and Fitness Studio at Government Polytechnic College (GPC) Bikram Chowk, here today.

Senior BJP leader and Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Deputy Mayor Advocate Purnima Sharma was the chief guest along with guest of honour Davinder Singh and Subash Sangotra and Ishant Mahajan were the special guest on the occasion, besides Shashi Gupta was the judge and Rohit Bains was the host for the program.

Speaker on the occasion, chief guest Purnima Sharma said that she was astonished to see the talent the young kids possess at such a young age and hoped that all of them polish their talent of dancing and achieve greatness achievements in the dancing industries like other famous dancers of Jammu have.

In the dance competition, many students from various Dance Academies including Dhoom Dance Udhampur, Gurukul Dance Academy Udhampur, World of Dance Academy Kathua, Astonis Dance Academy RS Pura and Perfect Dance Academy Jammu.

The dance competitions were organised in three categories including sub-junior, junior and senior in which Aadhvika Manhas got 1st prize in sub-junior category, Dhoom Dance Udhampur secured 1st prize in junior category and World of Dance got 1st prize in the senior category.