Udhay Pratap wreaks havoc; Hatim, Azhad slam cracking centuries

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Promising all-rounder Udhay Pratap Singh wreaked havoc by spining web around the rival batsmen, capturing 8 wickets in the seconds innings after taking 5 in the first, thus taking a match haul of 13 wickets to guide JKCA A1 to an outright victory, while Hatim Riyaz and Azhad Arshid slammed magnificent centuries in the ongoing Under-19 Men’s Multi-Day Cricket Tournament, being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) at four different venues across the Union Territory.

At Jammu University ground, JKCA A1 after resuming the day at 171/5 managed to score 233 runs in their first innings, thus gaining a vital lead of 116 runs against JKCA A3, who had bundled out for paltry 117 runs in their first innings. Rhytham Sharma top scored with 88 runs, while Sheryansh Manhas and Ateek ur Rehman contributed 45 and 26 runs to the total respectively. For A3, Bismadh took 4 wickets by conceding 48 runs, while Mohd Mashooq bagged 2 wickets and Eshan Thakur claimed one wicket.

In reply, JKCA A3 bundled out for 163 runs in their second innings to set a target of 51 runs for A1. Shorya Sharma (52) and Aditya Abrol (39) were the main scorers.

For JKCA A1, Udhay Pratap Singh took 8 wickets by conceding 55 runs, thus capturing a match haul of 13 wickets by giving away 77 runs, while Touheed Ahmed claimed 2 wickets.

JKCA A1 chased the target easily in 10.3 overs by losing 1 wicket, thus won the match by 9 wickets. Vansh Sharma (28*) and Ateek ur Rehman (18) were the main contributors. Mohd Mashooq took one wicket for A3.

At Country Cricket Stadium Jammu, after resuming from an overnight score of 59/2, JKCA A4 bundled out for 153 runs in 52.3 overs in their first innings, thus conceding a first innings lead of 99 runs to A2. Arnav Gupta (38), Ishan Bali (25) and Sahil Zulfi (24) were the main contributors. For JKCA A2, Aman Singh took 4 wickets, while Umar Javed bagged 3 and Krishna claimed 2 wickets.

JKCA A2 declared their second innings at 116/6 to set a target of 215 runs for JKCA A4. Utkarsh Gupta (31) and Touheed (26) were the main scorers. For JKCA A2, Dhaman Preet Singh took 3 wickets, while Piyush Kant claimed 1 wicket.

JKCA A4 were 60/1 in their second essay, thus the match ended in a draw but JKCA A2 was declared winner by virtue of first innings lead. Ishan Bali top scored with 33 runs, while Rishav contributed unbeaten 14 runs to the total. Madhav took the lone wicket to fall.

At SK Stadium Srinagar-A, winning the toss and batting first, JKCA B2 scored a big total of 343 runs in 81.3 overs. Hatim Riyaz top scored with magnificent unbeaten 137 runs, while Gurtej Singh and Ranjot Singh contributed 46 and 40 runs respectively. For JKCA B4, Zaid Wani took 4 wickets, while Arooj Parvaiz bagged 2 wickets and Abid Yousuf claimed one.

At SK Stadium Srinagar-B, winning the toss and batting first, JKCA B1 scored a big total of 348 runs in 89.5 overs. Azhad Arshit top scored with a brilliant century (100), while Saqib Noor scored valuable 85 runs and Akash Ayoub contributed 42 runs to the total. For JKCA B3, Faizan Maqbool took 3 wickets, while shifayat Nisa bagged 2 wickets and Saqib Waqar claimed one wicket.

The matches were officiated by Deepak Gupta, Vikram Dogra, Girdhari Lal, Dayal Singh, Irfan Ashraf, Faizan Fayaz, Hilal Mir and Anees Ahmed as umpires, while Ashok Singh, Heena Mehra, Amjid and Hilal Ahanger were the scorers.