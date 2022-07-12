Lankan Tigers lifts Cricket trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

MENDHAR, July 12: Lankan Tigers defeated Dream XI by 58 runs and lifted Lankan Cricket trophy, here today.

The Cricket championship was organized by Zaiafat Ali, Istakhar Rahoof and Abdal Khan of Mendhar to promote sports activity in the border town of the Poonch district.

Lankan Tigers won the toss and elected to bat.

Batting first, Lankan Tigers scored a total of 128 runs in 16 overs, while Dream XI bundled out at 80 runs and lost the match by 58 runs.

Dr Shahzad Ahmed Malik, Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Border Area Development Conference was the chief guest. He gave away the prizes to the players and congratulated the winning team. He also appreciated the organizers for hosting the Cricket league in the border town for providing opportunities to the youth of the area.

While interacting with the players of both the teams, Dr Shazad asked them to focus on sports and games along with their studies and maintain distance from any kind of narcotics and drug addiction.

Other prominent persons including Captain Abhishek of 37 RR, Manzoor Kohli, SHO Police Station Mendhar, Advocate Asif, Khalid Chouhan, Tanveer Qureshi, Mahroof Jatt, Haji Asim Jatt, Sageer Choudhary, Prof Alyaas Choudhary, Prof Asad Imran, Mohd Ismail Janjua, Master Shakoor and Master Safeer Saifi were present during the event.