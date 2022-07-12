Sainik School retains North Zone debate trophy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Hosts Sainik School Nagrota proved its mettle by retaining the “English Debate Trophy” for the second year in a row.

Cadet Abrar Ali stood third and with a spirited support by his teammate Cadet Gurpreet Singh Mehta, the School clinched the trophy convincingly. Cadet Sukrit Bansal of Sainik School Kapurthala stood first, while Cadet Suyesh of Sainik School Rewari remained 2nd in the debate.

The Sainik School Nagrota registered an emphatic win over Sainik School Mainpuri in Football U-17 Juniors by defeating the latter by 7 goals to nil on the first day of the North Zone Inter-Sainik School Sports Meet-2022. Cadet Deepak Kumar netted five goals while Cadet Jigmet and Cadet Akhil clinched one goal each.

The Sainik School Nagrota also trounced Sainik School Kunjpura by 4 goals to 2 in the first Hockey league match. It was also an equally productive day for Sainik School Kapurthala (Punjab) by winning Hindi debate and managed to defeat defending champions Sainik School Kunjpura by 22/25, 25/13, 25/16.

On 2nd day, Sainik School Kunjpura defeated arch-rivals Sainik School Ghorakhal in Hockey by 3-1 goals while hosts continued their winning streak in Volleyball by defeating Sainik School Sujanpur Tira in straight sets.