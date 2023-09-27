Div Com reviews implementation of Govt schemes, progress of development works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting of district officers, focusing on the evaluation of ongoing development projects, including implementation of Central Sponsored Schemes, departmental schemes and other developmental initiatives in Jammu District.

At the onset of the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya presented a comprehensive overview of the district’s developmental profile.

While reviewing performance of RDD, the Div Com directed Executive Engineer REW Jammu to float tenders of all works under DDC, BDC & PRI grants.

He reviewed in detail the progress under the schemes being implemented by Social Welfare, Rural Development, Urban Local Bodies, PWD, PMGSY, JPDCL, Jal Shakti, School Education, Agriculture and Allied departments, employment, ICDS, Industries, Sheep husbandry and Animal Husbandry.

Stressing on synergy among stakeholder departments, the Divisional Commissioner tasked the Deputy Commissioner to convene a meeting involving ACD, CEO, BDOs, XEN REW, XEN PWD (R&B) and contractors to ensure that development targets are achieved within the stipulated time frame.

While taking note of meager expenditure by some sectors, the Div Com directed to achieve the financial targets within the shortest possible time, and directed for 100 percent expenditure under different schemes.

Reviewing the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), the Divisional Commissioner instructed the Rural Development Department to prioritize the allocation of houses to landless individuals and ensure the success of the AWAS Plus scheme. He also directed municipal authorities to accelerate the saturation of PMAY-U cases in urban areas.

Discussing road connectivity, the Divisional Commissioner called upon the Engineers of PMGSY, PWD, and REW to expedite ongoing road projects and ensure timely maintenance. He also stressed on filling of potholes, cleaning of dividers, bush cuttings.

While reviewing Social Welfare schemes, the Div Com highlighted the need to address issues faced by pensioners, the Divisional Commissioner asked for hosting sensitization cum awareness camps to educate beneficiaries. He also reviewed the status of scholarships being offered to the students.

Similarly, the Div Com also reviewed the progress made under other schemes like PM Kisan, KCC, Soil Health Card, PMDP, PMKSY, PMSSS, PMAGY, ISSS, NSAP, scholarship schemes, BADP etc.

Regarding the power scenario in the district, the Divisional Commissioner directed the Chief Engineer JPDCL to expedite the work on argumentation of power infrastructure and ensure round-the-clock electricity supply.

While reviewing the working of the mining department, the Div Com directed DMO Jammu to liaison with police & Revenue officers for curbing illegal mining in Jammu district.

The meeting was attended by Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai; Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kohli; ADC, Harvinder Singh; ADDC, Romesh Chander; CPO, Joginder Katoch; besides HoDs, district officers of all the key departments.